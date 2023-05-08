Sun shines on Tuesday, then rain returns late Wednesday

By Stephen Bowers
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:13 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our week started dry and warm, but we’ve got several shots at rain this week.

Our Next Rain Maker

Our next round of rain is on track to arrive Wednesday night. An upper level low pressure circulation over the Pacific Ocean will track inland over central California Tuesday night and Wednesday. That low pressure will track toward us, bringing a chance for a few showers by Wednesday afternoon and evening. Rain and mountain snow will increase overnight. It will fall through the Thursday morning drive before ending by late morning.

Sunny Tuesday

For Tuesday, high pressure over Colorado will keep us warm and dry with just some fair-weather cumulus clouds to add some color to the sky.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be partly cloudy to mostly clear. Sunset is at 8:14. We’ll cool from upper 70s around 6 PM to lower 60s around 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be mostly clear. Low temperatures by morning will be near 48 degrees around Grand Junction, 45 degrees around Montrose, 46 degrees around Delta, and 39 degrees around Cortez. Tuesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and unseasonably warm. High temperatures will be near 80 degrees around Grand Junction, 77 degrees around Montrose, 80 degrees around Delta, and 78 degrees around Cortez.

Flood Update

Rivers gauges are all below flood stage to start the week. Remember there are areas that have been flooding where there are no river gauges, including along the Uncompahgre River. River levels are forecast to subside through Wednesday before beginning to rise again on Thursday and Friday. Some minor flooding is possible by Friday.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

veteran
Honor ceremony for biker killed in Clifton
Motorcycle accident
UPDATE: State Patrol doesn’t know vehicle make of the hit-and-run driver
Mesa County Sheriff trucks and other first responders sit parked near the area where...
94-year-old dead after ATV swept into West Creek
Statewide recycling act
Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment launch the first ever recycling program
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters allegedly records court proceedings on her iPad...
Former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters held in contempt of court

Latest News

Our week started dry and warm, but we've got several shots at rain this week.
KJCT News 8 -- First Alert Weather forecast for Monday 5.8.23
Sunny to mostly sunny skies continue over much of the Western Slope this afternoon.
Drier and warmer start to the new work week
Zack Webster
Zack Webster's KJCT First Alert Weather - 5/8
Western Slope River Flooding Update - May 8, 2023 v2