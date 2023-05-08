Mind Springs Health talks Mental Health Awareness Month

Mind Springs Health
Mind Springs Health((KKCO/KJCT))
By (Gabriel Gonzalez)
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:46 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - May is Mental Health Awareness Month to discuss the huge increase in mental health cases across the country. Part of the huge increase in cases is the COVID-19 pandemic.

John Sheenan, CEO of Mind Springs Health, said, “the World Health Organization came out and declared COVID-19 no longer a world health emergency but for the last three years we have had a world emergency that has resulted in isolation and as a result a lot of trauma for those in the 9-17 age range.”

West Springs has a place for you to go if you are in crisis and need care.

