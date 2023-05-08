Haitz recall petition out for signatures

Andrea Haitz recall graphic
Andrea Haitz recall graphic(District 51)
By (Kyrsten McBrayer)
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:32 AM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Recall petition against school board president ready for signatures

We’ve kept you updated about a recall effort against District 51 Board President Andrea Haitz.

We last told you after receiving Haitz’s statement, the petition would be rejected and altered so her response can be added.

The recall committee needed to then redraft the petition.

Now that all documents are approved, the petition is now ready for signatures. It is a requirement to have 15 thousand signatures no later than five PM July 7th, 2023.

We have reached out to Andrea Haitz for a comment, we will update once she responds.

