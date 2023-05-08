Dozens of tress planted at D51 Schools

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Friday more than 60 trees was planted across eight different District 51 Schools.

The Grand Junction Rotary Club donated more than 10 thousand dollars worth of trees from Valley Grown Nursery. The District also donated 25 hundred dollars as well.

Students, staffs and Rotary members planted those trees at Loma Elementary, Central High, Fruita 8-9, Orchard Mesa Middle School, Mesa View, Chatfield, Rocky Mountain and Appleton Elementary School.

