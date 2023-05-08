4 dead after small plane crashes in Colorado mountains

A stock Cessna 172. The 172 is a version of the plane that crashed.
A stock Cessna 172. The 172 is a version of the plane that crashed.(Adrian Pingstone / Wikipedia)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:50 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VICTOR, Colo. (AP) — Four people were found dead after a plane crashed in the mountains of southern Colorado over the weekend, authorities said.

The wreckage of the Pool-Cessna T-41B2 was discovered Sunday near Victor, Colorado, a historic gold mining town about 115 miles (185 kilometers) southwest of Denver, Keith Holloway, a spokesperson for the National Transportation Safety Board, which is investigating the crash, said Monday. Preliminary information shows it left an airport in Canon City, Colorado, the day before on its way to Centennial Airport in suburban Denver, he said.

No one survived the crash, Teller County Coroner Stephen Tomsky said. He identified those killed as Bruce Claremont, Laurie Aves, and Roger and Katherine Duncan, all of Florence, Colorado.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

veteran
Honor ceremony for biker killed in Clifton
Motorcycle accident
UPDATE: State Patrol doesn’t know vehicle make of the hit-and-run driver
Mesa County Sheriff trucks and other first responders sit parked near the area where...
94-year-old dead after ATV swept into West Creek
Statewide recycling act
Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment launch the first ever recycling program
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters allegedly records court proceedings on her iPad...
Former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters held in contempt of court

Latest News

Lawyers representing a woman accused of killing her stepson admit she did it.
Colorado woman found guilty of killing 11-year-old stepson
The flag of El Salvador
Foundation for Cultural Exchange gears up for annual trip to Grand Junction’s sister city
Mesa County Sheriff trucks and other first responders sit parked near the area where...
94-year-old dead after ATV swept into West Creek
Work is resuming on CDOT's West Vail project.
Vail pass area scheduled to close for rock blasting operations