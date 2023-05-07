Film opportunities expand for students

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The film exposure program just wrapped on their first year of teaching.

The program was designed to give high-school students an opportunity to gain beginner level skills, one needs to be a filmmaker.

The program was spearheaded by Deputy Film Commissioner Arielle Brachfeld last year.

With such a great success, the Rotary Club donated $1,000 for next year’s students.

970 West studio provides free classes and gear to those who are not in high-school but still looking to gain skills.

