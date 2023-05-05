Seven new names added to the Colorado Law Enforcement Memorial

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Today, seven new names will be added to the Colorado Law Enforcement Memorial in Golden. These men all died in the line of duty.

Miguel Ortiz, from Department of Homeland Security on August 30th, 2021. David Mize, also from the Department of Homeland Security on December 19th, 2021. Andrew Peery, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office on August 7th, 2022, and Dillon Vakoff from the Arvada Police Department on September 11th, 2022.

The past line of duty officers will also be added to the memorial, which are Luicen Morgan, from Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office who passed away on May 12th, 1881, Benjamin Scott, Colorado Division of Wildlife, on April 1st, 1882, and James Cambell, Colorado Division of Wildlife, on October 15th, 1945.

Now the memorial will remember 349 officers.

