Seven new names added to the Colorado Law Enforcement Memorial

Ryan Lowe, 12, of Colorado Springs, Colo., makes an engraving of former El Paso County, Colo.,...
Ryan Lowe, 12, of Colorado Springs, Colo., makes an engraving of former El Paso County, Colo., Detective Micah Flick's name, who worked with his father, on the wall at the National Law Enforcement Officer Memorial in Washington, Thursday, May 13, 2021. The names of the 394 fallen officers have been added to the wall in 2020 and will be read during a virtual candlelight vigil Thursday evening as part of Police Week. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)(Andrew Harnik | AP)
By (Bruclyn Tribble)
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:10 AM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Today, seven new names will be added to the Colorado Law Enforcement Memorial in Golden. These men all died in the line of duty.

Miguel Ortiz, from Department of Homeland Security on August 30th, 2021. David Mize, also from the Department of Homeland Security on December 19th, 2021. Andrew Peery, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office on August 7th, 2022, and Dillon Vakoff from the Arvada Police Department on September 11th, 2022.

The past line of duty officers will also be added to the memorial, which are Luicen Morgan, from Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office who passed away on May 12th, 1881, Benjamin Scott, Colorado Division of Wildlife, on April 1st, 1882, and James Cambell, Colorado Division of Wildlife, on October 15th, 1945.

Now the memorial will remember 349 officers.

