Negotiations are underway for D51 and Mesa Valley Education Association

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The District 51 school board is now entering into negotiations with Mesa Valley Education Association.

It’s a standard procedure that occurs annually. During the process the board will not be present during the negotiation meetings.

It will be business as usual for both entities until an agreement is reached. This will be an ongoing story. We’ll keep you updated.

