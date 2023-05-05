High waters leads to sinkholes and mudslides along CO 133

Sinkhole in road on Colorado 133
Sinkhole in road on Colorado 133(KKCO / KJCT)
By (Christopher Guevara)
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 8:07 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - High waters across the Western Slope due to the rapid rise in temperatures leading to faster snowmelt have contributed to flooding, sinkholes, and mudslides.

The rise in water levels of the North Fork Gunnison River has led to a sinkhole in the road between Paonia and Somerset. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), this has limited access for those living around the area and commuting over the bridge. Elise Thatcher, Public Information Officer for CDOT, stated they are working with local officials to issue passes that allow residents in the area to commute over the bridge. Until then, it will remain closed to all traffic.

Water levels also led to a mudslide on McMclure Pass, which led to the pass’s closure. According to CDOT, the mudslide was significant enough to call in crews with heavy machinery to help clear the area. Currently, McClure Pass is still closed as of Thursday, May 4.

With the closures, CDOT strongly recommends all drivers find an alternate route and avoid CO 133. Even once the mudslides get cleared, the sinkhole around Panoia will continue to keep the road closed.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wells Fargo sign stands in front of a branch of the bank in Bradenton, Fla., Tuesday, Feb....
Wells Fargo announces closure on Main Street
Mesa County Sheriff's Office responded to a home and SWAT was brought in.
“High Risk” operation in Delta
County clears homeless camp
Mesa County cleans up another Grand Valley homeless camp
SWAT presence in Delta Tuesday
SWAT presence in Delta Tuesday night
FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32

Latest News

High water levels against a bridge
Gateway to hold community meeting about high water levels
A photo taken by CDOT staff on May 3 shows the Dolores River flowing underneath a bridge on...
Naturita and Gateway stretch of CO 141 may close for flood safety
Florida residents fill sandbags in preparation for Hurricane Ian on September 25, 2022.
Garfield County provides sandbags to rural residents
Colorado's rivers rising fast due to melting snowpack
Riverfront Trail at Redlands Pkwy closed due to flooding