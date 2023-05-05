High waters leads to sinkholes and mudslides along CO 133

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - High waters across the Western Slope due to the rapid rise in temperatures leading to faster snowmelt have contributed to flooding, sinkholes, and mudslides.

The rise in water levels of the North Fork Gunnison River has led to a sinkhole in the road between Paonia and Somerset. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), this has limited access for those living around the area and commuting over the bridge. Elise Thatcher, Public Information Officer for CDOT, stated they are working with local officials to issue passes that allow residents in the area to commute over the bridge. Until then, it will remain closed to all traffic.

Water levels also led to a mudslide on McMclure Pass, which led to the pass’s closure. According to CDOT, the mudslide was significant enough to call in crews with heavy machinery to help clear the area. Currently, McClure Pass is still closed as of Thursday, May 4.

With the closures, CDOT strongly recommends all drivers find an alternate route and avoid CO 133. Even once the mudslides get cleared, the sinkhole around Panoia will continue to keep the road closed.

