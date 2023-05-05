High water forces closure of Riverfront Trail

Colorado's rivers rising fast due to melting snowpack
By Cyndy Koures.
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:59 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Part of Grand Junction’s Riverfront trail is closed off due to rising water levels and melting spring runoff.

Parks and Recreation officials tell us the water cut off a large section of trail between Redlands Parkway and Walker Wildlife area.

The detour will take you from 25 Road to Railroad Avenue

“Flows that came about 10,000 CFS that also caused some water to come over the trail in the underpass beneath Redlands Parkway. And that’s something that does happen every couple of years. And when you get these higher waters that come down from the snowmelt and that’s one of the lowest line areas of trail that we have on for the entire trail that the city Grand Junction manages. Now that’s underneath water,” said Ken Sherbenou, Parks and Rec Manager for Grand Junction.

Sherbenou says the water can be deeper than you anticipate. That’s why he urges people to follow signs posted for their safety.

