Gateway to hold community meeting about high water levels

High water levels against a bridge
High water levels against a bridge(KKCO / KJCT)
By (Christopher Guevara)
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 8:05 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The rise in water levels across many of our rivers and streams across the Western Slope has been a primary concern for the past week. It has led the town of Gateway to host a community meeting.

The meeting will include:

  • The Emergency Management Director
  • The National Weather Service (NWS)
  • The Bureau of Land Management (BLM)
  • The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT)

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the current water levels of the Dorles River, how it will affect the town in any way, and the bridge of Highway 141. According to CDOT, the likelihood of closure to Highway 141 is likely due to significantly high water levels. Residents are also encouraged to ask questions that they may have relating to the river levels, emergency topics, and more.

The meeting will begin at 6 pm Friday, May 5, for Gateway residents at the Gateway Community Center.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wells Fargo sign stands in front of a branch of the bank in Bradenton, Fla., Tuesday, Feb....
Wells Fargo announces closure on Main Street
Mesa County Sheriff's Office responded to a home and SWAT was brought in.
“High Risk” operation in Delta
County clears homeless camp
Mesa County cleans up another Grand Valley homeless camp
SWAT presence in Delta Tuesday
SWAT presence in Delta Tuesday night
FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32

Latest News

Sinkhole in road on Colorado 133
High waters leads to sinkholes and mudslides along CO 133
A photo taken by CDOT staff on May 3 shows the Dolores River flowing underneath a bridge on...
Naturita and Gateway stretch of CO 141 may close for flood safety
Florida residents fill sandbags in preparation for Hurricane Ian on September 25, 2022.
Garfield County provides sandbags to rural residents
Colorado's rivers rising fast due to melting snowpack
Riverfront Trail at Redlands Pkwy closed due to flooding