CMU talks entrepreneurship day

Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction, Colo.
Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction, Colo.
By (Gabriel Gonzalez)
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:14 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Young entrepreneurs had the chance to pitch their ideas in the 16th annual “E-Day” celebration. Three Colorado Mesa University students spoke to a group of 500 people about their entrepreneurial ideas.

Kelsey Coleman, Director of Public Relations for CMU said, “the winner was Mathies, and he was focused on his coffee brand that he created for his non-profit back in Uganda, it’s called father to the fatherless, he wins support and fund for his business.”

Graduation is also fast approaching. If you or someone you know is graduating, send us your pictures. We would love to show them online and on-air.

