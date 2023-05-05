Clouds bring a few showers and keep us cool this weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Rivers may do a little bit of up and down over the next week or so.

Updated River Levels & Forecasts

The Gunnison River just south of Grand Junction was measured at 10.36 feet on Friday afternoon. It’s above its action stage where some minor flooding can occur downstream of the Highway 141 bridge, especially on the left bank around the gravel quarry. The river is expected to subside below 10 feet early Saturday morning, then below 9 feet by Monday before rising toward 10 feet again next Wednesday.

The Gunnison River at Delta is not expected to flood at this time even though tributaries to the Gunnison River, including the Uncompahgre River, are flooding from Delta to Montrose.

The Colorado River near the Colorado-Utah state line was measured at 11.09 feet on Friday afternoon. It is expected to rise to just over 11.2 feet early Saturday morning before the water levels subside through at least next Wednesday. No flooding is expected at this time.

The Dolores River near Bedrock was measured at 8.13 feet on Friday afternoon. Water levels are rising and expected to crest near 9.4 feet on Saturday and then hold fairly steady through next Friday. At this point, the Highway 141 bridge downstream from Bedrock is expected to stay open, and the river is not expected to flood. That can change if the dam is opened at McPhee Reservoir upstream.

Remember - rivers that are running high are also running fast. The water flow is dangerous for even experienced swimmers. That’s even true of rivers that are not flooding. Also know that the river banks can become saturated and weakened. They can break off easily, which can send you into that dangerous fast-flowing water. It’s best to avoid the rivers until the water levels subside - probably until at least early June. There’s still a lot of snow to melt, so the peak runoff hasn’t even happened yet. The showers that have been - and will be - scattered about the mountains will just add to the runoff into the rivers. While the river levels can do some up and down, the flood threat is likely to be with us at least through May.

Weather This Weekend

This weekend’s weather looks okay overall. A couple of showers can pop up, but most of us will stay dry beneath an otherwise partly to mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 60s with morning lows mainly in the low-to-mid 40s - 30s in the coldest spots - on both Saturday and Sunday.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be partly to mostly cloudy. Sunset is at 8:11 PM. We’ll cool from mid-60s around 6 PM to mid-50s by 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures by morning will be seasonable - near 44 degrees around Grand Junction, 40 degrees around Montrose, 42 degrees around Delta, and 36 degrees around Cortez. Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a small chance for a couple of stray showers. Most areas will stay dry, but be aware that lighting is possible over the mountains. High temperatures will be near 68 degrees around Grand Junction, 65 degrees around Montrose, 68 degrees around Delta, and 67 degrees around Cortez.

Looking Ahead

Overall, the chance for rain is low for us on the Western Slope. There’s a small chance over the weekend and next week from Wednesday through Friday for some stray showers. However, most of the showers will stay over the higher terrain whether it’s the Uncompahgre Plateau or the mountains. The couple of upstream storm systems that could bring us a better chance for rain all look to weaken before they arrive here. That will keep us mostly dry. The biggest hope we have for rain is from those sporadic showers in the afternoons and early evenings that likely won’t mean anything for the vast majority of us.

