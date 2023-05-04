Woman apparently voted off flight by fellow passengers after argument

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) - An argument among several plane passengers and a flight attendant apparently ended with a vote to kick one of those involved off the flight.

A video posted to TikTok shows an argument among a couple, a flight attendant and a third passenger sitting a few rows away on a Frontier Airlines flight from Trenton, New Jersey, to Atlanta. At one point, a man throws money at another passenger.

“Mind your (expletive) business!” a female passenger said.

The Monday afternoon argument allegedly began over a seat and took place while the plane sat on the tarmac in Trenton. Ground crew members in orange vests eventually pulled the couple off the flight.

The video then appears to show the other passengers take a vote on also throwing off the third passenger involved in the argument.

“If you want her removed from the flight, please raise your hand,” one passenger said.

Several passengers raised their hands, and the woman was eventually removed by a man who appeared to be with the ground crew. He said the airline can’t have fighting at 30,000 feet.

After the incident, passengers on the flight were left wondering why law enforcement didn’t respond.

“I want to know why these regular people is on here, telling these people to get off this plane. Because where is the police?” one passenger asked.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office says it did not respond to a disturbance and no charges were filed.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, there have been 586 reports of unruly passengers so far this year.

