VIDEO: Rescuers team up to free Clydesdale trapped in mud for hours

Rescuers in Kansas were able to free a Clydesdale caught in a muddy ravine. (Source: KWCH)
By KWCH staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:11 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - Animal rescuers were able to free a horse that had been trapped in mud for hours.

The Butler County Animal Rescue Team reports it was called to help a downed Clydesdale stranded in a muddy ravine on Tuesday.

According to Sedgwick County Fire and Rescue, the horse had been caught in the ravine for five to six hours.

Rescuers sedated the 17-year-old horse named Chrome and placed him in a protective hood. A glide with straps was then lowered into the ravine to pull him out.

Once the sedation wore off, Chrome was given fluids, a snack and allowed to rest.

The rescue team thanked everyone involved in helping to get the horse free.

Copyright 2023 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wells Fargo sign stands in front of a branch of the bank in Bradenton, Fla., Tuesday, Feb....
Wells Fargo announces closure on Main Street
Mesa County Sheriff's Office responded to a home and SWAT was brought in.
“High Risk” operation in Delta
Mesa County to pay millions after inmate death
Mesa County pays millions after inmate dies in custody
City allocates millions for employee bonuses
Grand Junction employees receive bonuses to help retention
A man shot by a Mesa County deputy last week has died.
Suspect shot by Mesa County deputy Friday dies

Latest News

Colorado's rivers rising fast due to melting snowpack
Riverfront Trail at Redlands Pkwy closed due to flooding
San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers speaks to the media during a news conference announcing...
Prosecutor: Suspected Texas gunman tried to escape to Mexico
Suspected gunman arrested after Atlanta hospital shooting
High water levels at a small bridge leading to the Delta Correctional Facility
Flooding concerns in Delta forced some evacuations and enacted a new alert system
Connor Tidd, 22, is accused of kidnapping a young girl in Connecticut.
Police: Man charged with sex assault, kidnapping after taking 13-year-old to hotel