Riverfront Trail at Redlands Pkwy closed due to flooding

Colorado's rivers rising fast due to melting snowpack
Colorado's rivers rising fast due to melting snowpack(KKCO)
By Bernie Lange
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:32 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The City of Grand Junction has closed part of the Riverfront Trail because of rising waters. The trail at the Redlands Parkway underpass is under water.

Trail users commuting between Grand Junction and Fruita are detoured on Riverside Parkway/River Road from 25 Rd. Railroad Ave. right before the I-70b underpass.

The Riverfront Trail remains open for use from 25 rd. to Redlands Parkway and to the Redlands; however, the trail heading west at the underpass of Redlands Parkway is closed.

