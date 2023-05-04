Garfield County provides sandbags to rural residents

Florida residents fill sandbags in preparation for Hurricane Ian on September 25, 2022.
Florida residents fill sandbags in preparation for Hurricane Ian on September 25, 2022.(FOX 13 Tampa Bay / YouTube)
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:04 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - Garfield County is tackling spring flooding by providing sandbags to citizens living in unincorporated areas who are at risk as snowpack melts and swells Colorado’s waterways.

The county says that up to 20 pre-filled sandbags will be available at Garfield County Road and Bridge locations, or you can pick up 50 empty sandbags to fill yourself.

Sandbag locations include:

  • Rifle Road and Bridge campus: Available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 0298 County Road 333A
  • Glenwood Springs facility: Available by appointment only from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 7300 Highway 82.

People living in unincorporated areas of the county can also pick up unfilled sandbags at the De Beque Fire Protection District station at 4580 US Highway 6. The bags can be filled at the Cowboy Chapel at the corner of County Roads 204 and 211, just north of De Beque.

