City Council reelects Mayor Anna Stout

Mayor Stout will serve another year as council president.
Mayor Stout will serve another year as council president.(Joshua Vorse)
By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:39 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mayor Anna Stout is serving the city of Grand Junction for another year.

In a unanimous vote, city council reelected Anna Stout as mayor with Abe Herman reelected as mayor pro-tem.

This year’s city council is made up of three new members, Cody Kennedy, Scott Beilfuss, and Jason Nguyen

Mayor Stout will serve another year as council president.

