GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - New this morning, Xcel Energy has reported an outage near Riverside Parkway from Broadway to 25 Road and Highway 6 and 50.

It started at 4:15 am and is expected to be restored by 6:00 am. In Grand Junction alone it has affected 1,201 customers.

