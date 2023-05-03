Wells Fargo announces closure on Main Street

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On April 28th, Wells Fargo sent out letters to their customers notifying them that the main branch on Main Street will be permanently closing on August 2nd, 2023.

The closure will not affect anyone’s accounts, according to the letter that was sent out. Also, other area branches will remain open.

The bank has not provided a comment regarding the reason of closure.

