Wells Fargo announces closure on Main Street

A Wells Fargo sign stands in front of a branch of the bank in Bradenton, Fla., Tuesday, Feb....
A Wells Fargo sign stands in front of a branch of the bank in Bradenton, Fla., Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Consumer banking giant Wells Fargo is being ordered to pay $3.7 billion in fines and refunds to customers by U.S. government regulators, the largest fine to date against the bank.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By (Bruclyn Tribble)
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:59 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On April 28th, Wells Fargo sent out letters to their customers notifying them that the main branch on Main Street will be permanently closing on August 2nd, 2023.

The closure will not affect anyone’s accounts, according to the letter that was sent out. Also, other area branches will remain open.

The bank has not provided a comment regarding the reason of closure.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

