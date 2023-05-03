Spotty mountain showers today, better rain chances tomorrow

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Rain becomes a bit fewer and farther between in the higher elevations today, but it looks like some better rain chances are on the way for Thursday.

Spotty Mountain Showers

While coverage should be lower than what we’ve seen over the past couple of afternoons, we’ll once again some spotty rain coming down in some of the higher elevations of the region this afternoon. The valleys will continue to stay mostly dry with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, but one or two locations could see a very quick round of rain drops. Clouds will be on the increase tonight as rain chances increase across the region on Thursday.

Much Wetter Thursday

Another round of rain and higher elevation snow will start to take shape over the San Juan Mountains right around or after midnight tonight. That band of rain and snow will lift northward and enter the valleys as rain between around 5 AM and 7 AM Thursday morning. It will continue to lift northward and northeastward away from us from there, but we still may not be entirely done with the rain just yet. A second round of showers and potentially some embedded thunderstorms could develop and move across the same areas late Thursday morning and into early Thursday afternoon--between 11 AM and 2 PM. We’ll start drying out and clearing out after that second wave of rain moves through, and we’ll continue drying out through Friday.

Small Weekend Rain Chances

While one individual day doesn’t look overly more likely than the others, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies and small chances for scattered showers through the weekend and into early next week across most of the Western Slope. While some showers are possible all across the region, the best chances for rain will still mostly over the higher elevations--similar to what we’ve seen through much of this week.

Next 24 Hours

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies continue over Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, and Cortez through the rest of the day with highs warming back into the middle and upper 70s to lower 80s. Some spotty rain is possible mostly over the higher elevations. Clouds will be on the increase across the region tonight, and Cortez could potentially see some rain as early as between midnight and 2 AM. That rain will lift northward toward Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose right around sunrise, which could make for a wet morning commute for some of us. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40s and lower to middle 50s. We should see a brief break in the rain from around 8 AM to 11 AM with partly to mostly cloudy skies, then rain and potentially a couple of thunderstorms are expected to develop between around noon and 2 PM. We’ll dry out and skies start clearing after that passes through with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

