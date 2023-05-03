Roice-Hurst Humane Society Pet of the Week

RHPOTW
RHPOTW(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Gabriel Gonzalez)
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:12 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet Ryn!

Ryn is a gorgeous 1-year-old black lab mix. Ryn loves to cuddle and be around the people she loves and trusts. She can be a tad shy with new people at first, but all it takes is a tennis ball and a round of playtime in the yard for Ryn to become your new BFF. Ryn’s ideal afternoon is zoomies in the backyard, tossing around some toys, and then taking a nap with you afterward. Her good behavior has earned her the privilege of helping at our front desk, where she lays quietly and respectfully. If you have other dogs at home, Ryn would like to meet them first to make sure they are a good match.

Stray Grass for Stray Pets Benefit Concert on Saturday, May 13

Join Roice-Hurst Humane Society and local favorite band Stray Grass for a dog-friendly concert on Saturday, May 13 at the beautiful Western Colorado Botanical Gardens! Bring your friends and family (including your pup!) for a fun evening of live acoustic Americana music. Learn more and get your tickets here.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesa County to pay millions after inmate death
Mesa County pays millions after inmate dies in custody
City allocates millions for employee bonuses
Grand Junction employees receive bonuses to help retention
A Wells Fargo sign stands in front of a branch of the bank in Bradenton, Fla., Tuesday, Feb....
Wells Fargo announces closure on Main Street
A man shot by a Mesa County deputy last week has died.
Suspect shot by Mesa County deputy Friday dies
Scattered rain with highest-elevation snow returns to the mountains of the Western Slope today.
Scattered rain and snow return this afternoon

Latest News

The fire involves a full load of railroad ties.
Train car cashes on fire in Palisade
Mesa County Sheriff's Office responded to a home and SWAT was brought in.
“High Risk” operation in Delta
Culvert failure on Hwy 133 between Somerset and Paonia closes road at MM 16
Portion of highway 133 closed between Somerset and Paonia
A Wells Fargo sign stands in front of a branch of the bank in Bradenton, Fla., Tuesday, Feb....
Wells Fargo announces closure on Main Street