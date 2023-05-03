Roice-Hurst Humane Society Pet of the Week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet Ryn!

Ryn is a gorgeous 1-year-old black lab mix. Ryn loves to cuddle and be around the people she loves and trusts. She can be a tad shy with new people at first, but all it takes is a tennis ball and a round of playtime in the yard for Ryn to become your new BFF. Ryn’s ideal afternoon is zoomies in the backyard, tossing around some toys, and then taking a nap with you afterward. Her good behavior has earned her the privilege of helping at our front desk, where she lays quietly and respectfully. If you have other dogs at home, Ryn would like to meet them first to make sure they are a good match.

Stray Grass for Stray Pets Benefit Concert on Saturday, May 13

Join Roice-Hurst Humane Society and local favorite band Stray Grass for a dog-friendly concert on Saturday, May 13 at the beautiful Western Colorado Botanical Gardens! Bring your friends and family (including your pup!) for a fun evening of live acoustic Americana music. Learn more and get your tickets here.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.