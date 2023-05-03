Portion of highway 133 closed between Somerset and Paonia

Culvert failure on Hwy 133 between Somerset and Paonia closes road at MM 16
Culvert failure on Hwy 133 between Somerset and Paonia closes road at MM 16
By Bernie Lange
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:58 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Delta County, Colo. (KKCO) - Hwy 133 is CLOSED at Bear Creek - Mile Marker 16 between Bowie and Somerset.

The culvert under Hwy 133 for Bear Creek has failed and the highway has washed out. There is currently no alternative route. There is no access to/from Somerset from Paonia at this time.

For emergency services, please dial 9-1-1. Delta County and Gunnison County are coordinating with North Fork EMS, Paonia Fire, Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office, and Carbondale Fire for Emergency Services. More information will be shared by CDOT when available

