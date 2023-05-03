Portion of highway 133 closed between Somerset and Paonia

Delta County, Colo. (KJCT) - Hwy 133 is CLOSED at Bear Creek - Mile Marker 16 between Bowie and Somerset.

The culvert under Hwy 133 for Bear Creek has failed and the highway has washed out. There is currently no alternative route. There is no access to or from Somerset from Paonia at this time. Roads will be closed for several weeks and a temporary bridge will be built. A County alert for people in Somerset was sent out.

For emergency services, please dial 9-1-1. Delta County and Gunnison County are coordinating with North Fork EMS, Paonia Fire, Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office, and Carbondale Fire for Emergency Services. More information will be shared by CDOT when available

