Portion of highway 133 closed between Somerset and Paonia

Culvert failure on Hwy 133 between Somerset and Paonia closes road at MM 16
Culvert failure on Hwy 133 between Somerset and Paonia closes road at MM 16(KKCO)
By (Bernie Lange) and (Bruclyn Tribble)
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:45 AM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Delta County, Colo. (KJCT) - Hwy 133 is CLOSED at Bear Creek - Mile Marker 16 between Bowie and Somerset.

The culvert under Hwy 133 for Bear Creek has failed and the highway has washed out. There is currently no alternative route. There is no access to or from Somerset from Paonia at this time. Roads will be closed for several weeks and a temporary bridge will be built. A County alert for people in Somerset was sent out.

For emergency services, please dial 9-1-1. Delta County and Gunnison County are coordinating with North Fork EMS, Paonia Fire, Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office, and Carbondale Fire for Emergency Services. More information will be shared by CDOT when available

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesa County to pay millions after inmate death
Mesa County pays millions after inmate dies in custody
City allocates millions for employee bonuses
Grand Junction employees receive bonuses to help retention
A Wells Fargo sign stands in front of a branch of the bank in Bradenton, Fla., Tuesday, Feb....
Wells Fargo announces closure on Main Street
A man shot by a Mesa County deputy last week has died.
Suspect shot by Mesa County deputy Friday dies
Scattered rain with highest-elevation snow returns to the mountains of the Western Slope today.
Scattered rain and snow return this afternoon

Latest News

The fire involves a full load of railroad ties.
Train car crashes on fire in Palisade
Mesa County Sheriff's Office responded to a home and SWAT was brought in.
“High Risk” operation in Delta
RHPOTW
Roice-Hurst Humane Society Pet of the Week
A Wells Fargo sign stands in front of a branch of the bank in Bradenton, Fla., Tuesday, Feb....
Wells Fargo announces closure on Main Street