Mudslide blocks access to Hanging Lake Trailhead

Hanging Lake
Hanging Lake(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Gabriel Gonzalez)
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:51 AM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Check out this picture sent to us by the U.S. Department of Agriculutre.

These are from Monday afternoon after a large mudslide occurred around the Hanging Lake rest area Road. This slide is affecting only the rest area and is not impacting Glenwood Canyon or I-70. Nobody was injured or trapped from the debris. The trail to Hanging Lake and the lake itself are not impacted by this debris flow.

According to the website, Hanging Lake Trail is temporarily closed until Friday May 5th.

“We have been actively contacting all reservation holders during this closure and refunding charges or rescheduling visitors for a later date,” said Ken Murphy of H20 Ventures, which operates the reservation system.

Hanging Lake
Hanging Lake(KKCO/KJCT)

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesa County to pay millions after inmate death
Mesa County pays millions after inmate dies in custody
City allocates millions for employee bonuses
Grand Junction employees receive bonuses to help retention
A Wells Fargo sign stands in front of a branch of the bank in Bradenton, Fla., Tuesday, Feb....
Wells Fargo announces closure on Main Street
A man shot by a Mesa County deputy last week has died.
Suspect shot by Mesa County deputy Friday dies
Scattered rain with highest-elevation snow returns to the mountains of the Western Slope today.
Scattered rain and snow return this afternoon

Latest News

Colorado Parks and Wildlife discusses where it will source wolves for reintroduction
The fire involves a full load of railroad ties.
Train car catches on fire in Palisade
Mesa County Sheriff's Office responded to a home and SWAT was brought in.
“High Risk” operation in Delta
Culvert failure on Hwy 133 between Somerset and Paonia closes road at MM 16
Portion of highway 133 closed between Somerset and Paonia