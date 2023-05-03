Mesa County cleans up another Grand Valley homeless camp

By Cyndy Koures.
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:32 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Sheriff’s deputies cleaned out another homeless camp in the Grand Valley this week.

We flew our Colorado Skyteam drone over the area near the edge of the Colorado River in the Clifton Nature Park.

The county says this area is a habitual problem and they’ve cleared the area up 3 to 4 times in the past.

Officials say they’ve found needles, drugs and other junk in the area in the past. With the river’s level rising, they don’t want any of it, or anyone, to end up in the river.

“It’s not just that we’re down here clearing people off the river. It’s that we really do want to engage and give them opportunities to get resources, get things that they need, make sure they’re fed, make sure there is medical care. It’s more than just moving people off the edge of this very fast river. It’s really trying to engage them in multiple ways,” said Lisa Mills, Mesa County’s Behavioral Health Manager.

Mesa County says everyone in the encampment will have a week to move their possessions before workers come back to clean it out.

