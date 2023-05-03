“High Risk” operation in Delta

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Last night, Delta Police was working in connection with the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office SWAT in the 400 block of Riley Lane for a high-risk operation. All residents in the immediate area were advised to stay indoors and shelter in place.

Residents should have received a Delta County Emergency Alert. We will update you on-air and online when we get more information.

