Grand Junction VA Center trains in mock emergency drill

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction VA Medical Center participated with over 20 other agencies in a mass casualty drill at the Grand Junction Airport Tuesday.

Crews sent patients to the VA Center as part of a plan to make sure the area could handle a catastrophe.

The VA’s participation is part of its fourth mission, which is to improve preparedness for war, terrorism, and national emergencies. Stephanie McAntee, public affairs officer, said these actions ensure continued service to veterans and support to the national, state, and local emergency EFFORTS.

<This is just a really great opportunity for so many first responders in our community to come together to practice a really complicated situation in a way that lets us learn from and do better should we ever tackle this in real life,” said Ellis Thompson-Ellis of the Grand Junction Fire Department.

Federal law requires the airport conduct an aircraft emergency training every three years.

