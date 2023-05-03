The Governor’s push to densify zoning across Colorado might not be dead after all

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Centrist Democrats in the State Senate gutted the bill - but now House Democrats are trying to revive the plan that would allow more housing to be built in more places - even if city leaders don’t like it.

The Governor’s biggest priority of this legislative session was fiercely opposed by local leaders - Republicans and Democrats - who worried about a loss of local control.

It got watered down by moderate Democrats into just a housing needs study.

But more progressive Dems in the House are bringing back the ideas of lifting local restrictions on accessory dwelling units and increasing housing density along transit corridors.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.