Colorado Parks and Wildlife discusses where it will source wolves for reintroduction

Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:36 AM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We’re following reports that Colorado Parks and Wildlife doesn’t know where it will get wolves for the state’s reintroduction program. It’s supposed to start by the end of this year.

CPW anticipates transferring about 30 to 50 wolves to Colorado over 3 to 5 years. Colorado wants to source wolves from the northern Rockies states like Idaho and Montana or other states like Oregon or Washington.

But here’s the catch we reached out to Montana’s Fish, Wildlife and Parks. They tell us there haven’t been any formal discussions with Colorado, and there’s more a deal to transfer wolves from Montana to Colorado would take four to six months. That’s because of a mandated environmental impact statement and public hearings.

