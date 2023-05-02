Wildfire burn scars increase risk of flooding

Rain and possibly even thunderstorms are expected this week across much of the state. The question is, how much of a flood risk is there in those areas?
By KJCT Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:04 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - 2020 was an historic wildfire season in Colorado, and across the country.

From Pine Gulch to East Troublesome, to Cameron Peak and Grizzly Creek wildfires, the scars are still evident and are expected to pose a flash flood risk again this year.

Rain and possibly even thunderstorms are expected this week across much of the state. The question is, how much of a flood risk is there in those areas?

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City allocates millions for employee bonuses
Grand Junction employees receive bonuses to help retention
Mesa County to pay millions after inmate death
Mesa County pays millions after inmate dies in custody
A man shot by a Mesa County deputy last week has died.
Suspect shot by Mesa County deputy Friday dies
Our new week started warm and dry, but this week will end cooler and unsettled.
Rivers rising as snow melts and new rain and snow fall
The Colorado DMV announced the outage Monday morning.
Colorado DMV hit with statewide outage

Latest News

Free COVID-19 tests ending soon
Mesa Co to phase out free Covid-19 tests
The newest members of the Grand Junction City Council were sworn in this week.
Grand Junction City Council members sworn in
VA Western Colorado Health Care System
VA Hospital participates in mock plane crash
Dirk Clingman applies makeup to a mass casualty actor
Aviation mass casualty exercise