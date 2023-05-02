Serena Williams announces she is pregnant with second child

Professional tennis player Serena Williams. right, and husband Alexis Ohanian attend the...
Professional tennis player Serena Williams. right, and husband Alexis Ohanian attend the premiere of HBO's "Being Serena" at the Time Warner Center on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, in New York.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:50 AM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (Gray News) – Tennis world champion Serena Williams revealed at the Met Gala on Monday night that she is pregnant with her second child.

Williams, 41, and her husband Alexis Ohanian, 40, are also parents to 5-year-old daughter Olympia. The couple married in 2017.

Williams said on the red carpet that she is relieved that she can stop hiding, now that the secret is out about her pregnancy.

Williams also confirmed the pregnancy in an Instagram post, sharing photos of her baby bump and writing, “Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala.”

The tennis star’s first birth experience wasn’t an easy one.

In an opinion piece written for CNN, she revealed that she “almost died” giving birth to her daughter Olympia when she was rushed into an emergency cesarean section and later suffered multiple life-threatening blood clots. She was placed on bed rest for six weeks following the birth.

Williams did not reveal a due date for her second child.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Employees were compensated to help retain them and to prevent private employers from out...
Grand Junction employees receive bonuses to help retention
Mesa County to pay $1.6 million after inmate dies in custody.
Mesa County pays millions after inmate dies in custody
Officer Involved Shooting Near 2837 North Avenue
Suspect shot by Mesa County deputy Friday dies
Our new week started warm and dry, but this week will end cooler and unsettled.
Rivers rising as snow melts and new rain and snow fall
The Colorado DMV announced the outage Monday morning.
Colorado DMV hit with statewide outage

Latest News

FILE - A syringe of of ivermectin — a drug used to kill worms and other parasites — intended...
Wisconsin Supreme Court won’t order hospital to use ivermectin for COVID-19
Computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton, who studies neural networks used in artificial intelligence...
‘Godfather of AI’ leaves Google, warns of tech’s dangers
Video appears to show a passenger repeatedly hitting a United Airlines flight attendant before...
GRAPHIC: Passenger allegedly punches United Airlines employee
Rita Wilson, left, and Tom Hanks arrive at MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Berry Gordy...
‘Love is everything’: Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson celebrate 35th wedding anniversary
Police said they need help to ID two of the victims in Monday's dust storm crash in Illinois.
Police: 2 victims unidentified in I-55 dust storm crash