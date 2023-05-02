Mesa Co to phase out free Covid-19 tests

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - New updates to the COVID-19 health emergency could spell the end of free COVID tests.

The United States’ public health emergency officially ends May 11, 2023

Some pharmacies and other retailers have home tests and costs may be covered upfront or reimbursed by insurance plans.

The federal website covidtests.gov allows households to order free test kits for delivery.

Mesa County Public Health Department has free COVID tests at the Health and Human Services building.

The free tests are on a first come first serve basis.

Disease Surveillance and Emergency Response Program Manager, Rachel Burmeister, said COVID tracking will still be done even after the tests run out.

“We still have a team doing COVID work here at Mesa County Public Health. We will still be tracking disease levels in our community and responding to outbreaks. We will also continue to provide education and infection prevention practices that provide guidance to facilities and businesses in town,” said Burmeister.

As a reminder, the FDA extended the expiration date for many home tests. Be sure to check the date on the test box before you throw it out.

