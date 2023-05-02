Meals on Wheels Mesa County talks their Pet Vet Program

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Seniors living in our community are given the opportunity to get $500 per year from Meals on Wheels Mesa County for their pets through the Pet Vet Program.

Meals on Wheels Director, Amanda de Bock explained, “in 2020, we received a donation through the Western Colorado Community Foundation to help seniors pay their vet bills. Every year we offer $500 to meals on wheels clients to help pay their vet bills.”

You do have to be a client for at least three months in order to receive the funds. For more information, including how to sign up for the program, visit here.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.