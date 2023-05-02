Grand Junction City Council members sworn in

The newest members of the Grand Junction City Council were sworn in this week.
By Cyndy Koures.
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:36 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction’s newest city council members were sworn in this week at city hall.

Mayor Anna Stout, who won reelection, was sworn in alongside the newest members, Scott Beilfuss, Jason Nguyen and Cody Kennedy.

Mayor Stout said she’s looking forward to getting right to work as a new council.

“We’re really looking forward to getting started. We are a team of seven people. And we need to come together pretty immediately and start working on the issues before our city. We have a workshop this evening. So there’s truly not a break between getting sworn in and getting started,” said Stout.The council will elect a new council president and mayor Wednesday night.

