EXCLUSIVE: Grand Junction Airport PIO talks today’s mass casualty exercise

Grand Junction Regional Airport the day before Thanksgiving
Grand Junction Regional Airport the day before Thanksgiving(Natasha Lynn)
By (Gabriel Gonzalez)
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 8:39 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - If you’re driving along I-70 this morning and afternoon and notice a large police presence at the GJ airport, do not be alarmed. Today is the mass casualty exercise that happens every three years.

Linde Marshall, the acting Public Information Officer for the GJ Airport said, “we bring together all of our emergency partners and mutual aid partners and we practice. Today is an opportunity to test the plan to see if there are any places that we can improve.”

Public departments that will be there are GJPD, GJFD, FBI, American Red Cross. They will also be stress testing their systems.

According to Linde, this will not impact any travel for airline passengers. Also, residents are asked to not call 911 if you or someone you know sees the large emergency presence at the airport.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Employees were compensated to help retain them and to prevent private employers from out...
Grand Junction employees receive bonuses to help retention
Officer Involved Shooting Near 2837 North Avenue
Suspect shot by Mesa County deputy Friday dies
Mesa County to pay $1.6 million after inmate dies in custody.
Mesa County pays millions after inmate dies in custody
The Colorado DMV announced the outage Monday morning.
Colorado DMV hit with statewide outage
Our new week started warm and dry, but this week will end cooler and unsettled.
Rivers rising as snow melts and new rain and snow fall

Latest News

Airplane at Grand Junction Regional Airport
Grand Junction Regional Airport mass casualty exercise Tuesday
High school seniors around the valley committed to colleges on Monday.
Colorado Mesa University awards high school students scholarship money
Mesa County to pay $1.6 million after inmate dies in custody.
Mesa County pays millions after inmate dies in custody
Employees were compensated to help retain them and to prevent private employers from out...
Grand Junction employees receive bonuses to help retention