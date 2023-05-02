Djokovic can return to US Open; vaccine mandate ends May 11

FILE - Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, returns a shot to Alexander Zverev, of Germany, during the...
FILE - Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, returns a shot to Alexander Zverev, of Germany, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in New York. Djokovic can return to the U.S. Open this year after missing the tournament in 2022, because the federal government's COVID-19 vaccination mandate for foreign air travelers will be gone as of next week. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:52 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Novak Djokovic can return to the U.S. Open this year after missing the tournament in 2022, because the federal government’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for foreign air travelers ends next week.

“Novak Djokovic is a great champion, a fan favorite, and now that the federal government has lifted its vaccine requirements for international travelers, we look forward to welcoming him back to New York for the 2023 U.S. Open,” U.S. Tennis Association spokesman Chris Widmaier wrote in an email to The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The White House announced Monday that most of the last remaining federal COVID-19 vaccine requirements will disappear on May 11, when the national public health emergency for the coronavirus ends.

The U.S. Open, the season’s final Grand Slam tournament, begins in New York in August.

Djokovic, a 35-year-old from Serbia, has missed several key events — including the 2022 U.S. Open — because he decided not to get inoculated against the coronavirus.

Back in April 2020, Djokovic said he was opposed to needing to be vaccinated to travel. He later said he would not get the shots even if it meant he would not be allowed to participate in some of his sport’s most important tournaments. Unable to travel to the United States, he missed the Masters 1000 tournaments at Indian Wells, California, and Miami both last year and this year.

Most famously, Djokovic was deported from Australia in January 2022 ahead of the Australian Open after a legal saga that resulted in the revocation of his visa to travel there.

Djokovic was able to go to that country this January after its pandemic-era restrictions were eased. There, he won the Australian Open for his 22nd Grand Slam title, pulling even with rival Rafael Nadal for the most by a man in tennis history.

Djokovic is sitting out the Madrid Open this week because of a lingering issue with his surgically repaired right elbow. The next major tennis championship is the French Open, which begins in Paris on May 28.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Employees were compensated to help retain them and to prevent private employers from out...
Grand Junction employees receive bonuses to help retention
Mesa County to pay $1.6 million after inmate dies in custody.
Mesa County pays millions after inmate dies in custody
Officer Involved Shooting Near 2837 North Avenue
Suspect shot by Mesa County deputy Friday dies
Our new week started warm and dry, but this week will end cooler and unsettled.
Rivers rising as snow melts and new rain and snow fall
The Colorado DMV announced the outage Monday morning.
Colorado DMV hit with statewide outage

Latest News

FILE - A syringe of of ivermectin — a drug used to kill worms and other parasites — intended...
Wisconsin Supreme Court won’t order hospital to use ivermectin for COVID-19
Computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton, who studies neural networks used in artificial intelligence...
‘Godfather of AI’ leaves Google, warns of tech’s dangers
Video appears to show a passenger repeatedly hitting a United Airlines flight attendant before...
GRAPHIC: Passenger allegedly punches United Airlines employee
Rita Wilson, left, and Tom Hanks arrive at MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Berry Gordy...
‘Love is everything’: Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson celebrate 35th wedding anniversary
Police said they need help to ID two of the victims in Monday's dust storm crash in Illinois.
Police: 2 victims unidentified in I-55 dust storm crash