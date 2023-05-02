Colorado Mesa University awards high school students scholarship money

High school seniors around the valley committed to colleges on Monday.
High school seniors around the valley committed to colleges on Monday.(Joshua Vorse)
By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:07 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - High school seniors around the valley committed to colleges on Monday.

Admissions staff from Colorado Mesa University presented scholarship checks which showcased the total scholarship dollars awarded to the senior class of each high school around the valley.

Fruita high school seniors received the most scholarship dollars at $1,272,120. Central High earned $1,264,752. Grand Junction High will get $1,074,712. Palisade will get $962,528 and Caprock Academy is getting $271,448.

Kim Medina, the assistant Vice President for enrollment management at CMU, said the scholarships awarded were based on the grades of students. She also said students can have scholarships for up to four years.

“They’ve earned these scholarships and combine them, and the awards are four year awards. They get to have those scholarships that are renewable for up to four years.” Medina said.

Money funding the scholarships came from funds CMU set aside along with donors who provide funds for scholarships.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Involved Shooting Near 2837 North Avenue
Suspect shot by Mesa County deputy Friday dies
The Colorado DMV announced the outage Monday morning.
Colorado DMV hit with statewide outage
Debris from SpaceX's Crew-5 Dragon spotted from Colorado 4/27/23.
Lights and explosion in the sky spotted from Colorado Thursday morning explained
Officer-involved shooting
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office responds to shooting
De-listing gray wolves
Congresswoman Boebert’s ‘Trust the Science’ bill passes House committee

Latest News

Airplane at Grand Junction Regional Airport
Grand Junction Regional Airport mass casualty exercise Tuesday
Mesa County to pay $1.6 million after inmate dies in custody.
Mesa County pays millions after inmate dies in custody
Employees were compensated to help retain them and to prevent private employers from out...
Grand Junction employees receive bonuses to help retention
Page 1
2022 Other Compensation