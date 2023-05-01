Rivers rising as snow melts and new rain and snow fall

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our new week is warm and dry to start, but this week will end cooler and unsettled.

Rivers Rising, Flood Threat Increasing

New rain and snow this week will add to the snow melt that is in progress. Flooding is already occurring along some of our rivers. Water levels are rising in rivers that aren’t flooding yet, and more flooding could happen starting in the next week. It won’t all happen at once. Remember, rivers are rising even when no rain is falling on top of us. The flooding is a result of runoff, both from melting snow and from rain that falls over areas uphill from the rivers. River will be running high. High rivers, even those below flood, usually run fast. Fast flowing water can be dangerous, so it’s best to avoid being in the water until water levels subside.

Scattered Showers Possible Tuesday

Scattered showers over the mountains on Monday will fade away overnight, but they’ll come back on Tuesday afternoon. Here on the Western Slopes, showers will develop over the Uncompahgre Plateau and the San Juan Mountains and blow northward. This means a few showers are possible, even around Grand Junction, Montrose, Delta, and Cortez. Although showers are possible, their scattered nature means that many areas will stay dry.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be partly cloudy. Sunset is at 8:07 PM. We’ll cool from lower 80s at 6 PM to mid-60s by 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures by morning will be near 54 degrees around Grand Junction, 49 degrees around Montrose, 50 degrees around Delta, and 47 degrees around Cortez. Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers. Rain won’t fall on us all. High temperatures will be near 76 degrees around Grand Junction, 71 degrees around Montrose, 75 degrees around Delta, and 71 degrees around Cortez.

Our Next Weather Maker

An upper level low pressure area dropping south along the California Coast Monday night and Tuesday will make some eastward progress on Wednesday and Thursday. It will bring some limited moisture with it, and the strongest part of this disturbance will likely pass north of us. Still, it’s likely to be close enough to us to bring our temperatures down some 10-15 degrees and offer a scattering of showers to us.

