Mesa County pays millions after inmate dies in custody

Mesa County to pay $1.6 million after inmate dies in custody.
By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:32 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County has to pay $1.6 million after an inmate died while in custody.

Mesa County agreed to pay the $1.6 million to settle a federal civil rights lawsuit. This happened after Tomas Beauford, 24 died while in custody back in 2014.

Court records show Beauford had developmental disabilities and functioned at the level of a six-year-old. Beauford also suffered from epileptic seizures.

The lawsuit hinged on detention officers refusing to allow Beauford to have two medical bracelets designed to ease his seizures. The Vagus Nerve Stimulator, often referred to as a “pacemaker of the brain,” allows patients to swipe their magnetic bracelets over an implant in their chest to help end a seizure.

Detention officers took the bracelets Beauford used away.

The jail’s former medical contractor will pay $400,000.

Sheriff Todd Rowell issued an apology to Beauford’s mother.

