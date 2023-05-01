Colorado DMV hit with statewide outage

The Colorado DMV announced the outage Monday morning.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:26 AM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - If you have an appointment at the state DMV today, you may want to reschedule. That’s what it says in a release sent out by the DMV Monday morning, detailing technical issues causing an outage at all state driver license offices.

The state said that affected services include issuing and renewing driver licenses and ID card and instruction permits. Services that are still running include knowledge tests for instruction permits, endorsements and commercial driver’s license permits, motor vehicle records, and requests for a hearing.

The DMV also stated that online services are not affected by the service outage.

Until the issue is fixed, the DMV recommends using the myDMV website to access online services instead of in-person service.

There is no timeline available from officials for when in-office services will be restored, but the DMV said that it will provide updates via its social media pages and official website.

