Community mural: hundreds of helping hands

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - An idea came to Studio 6 manager Sarah Urena eight years ago. The long strip of brown pavement wall on the west side of the building didn’t spark joy. In fact, she thought it was ugly.

Last May, the hotel sold it to different owners and after Urena gave them a walk through. The new owner said exactly what she dreamt of all those years ago.

“He’s like, this is a big, ugly brown wall. It needs a mural,” Said Urena.

Thus began the search for someone to put all her ideas on paper.

She got in touch with someone from the Horizon Drive Business Improvement District. He knew the perfect artist to tackle this project.

Jenae Porter is on her fifth mural ever and she said she’s shocked at the support and community she found here in Grand Junction.

Over 100 people came to paint. From youth groups, independent artists, college students, all inspired to finish the mural.

“We got so much done. It’s a win-win for both of us, because the community gets to come, and paint feel like they’re a part of it. It is their mural,” said Porter.

The mural was set up like a paint by numbers canvas. A projector cast onto the wall allowed Urena and Porter to draw the outline. Sherwin Williams gave a discount on all the paint used for the project.

“All the cans of paint that we got from Sherwin Williams, we numbered them, and then did the number on the wall and you literally picked up a cannon a brush and went to town,” said Urena.

Porter and Urena says this mural is depicting the community, by the community, and for the community. They want people to feel like they were part of something representative of the beauty that surrounds them.

