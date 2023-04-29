Willie Nelson celebrating 90th birthday with 2-day concert event

Country music singer Willie Nelson is celebrating his 90th birthday with a two-day concert event
Country music singer Willie Nelson is celebrating his 90th birthday with a two-day concert event(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 3:49 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Willie Nelson will be celebrating a milestone birthday this weekend by rocking out.

The country music legend is turning 90 on Saturday.

In honor of the big day, he and some of his famous friends will be performing at the Hollywood Bowl Saturday and Sunday nights.

That list includes Snoop Dogg, Neil Young, Dave Matthews, Beck, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Sheryl Crow and The Chicks -- just to name a few.

And yes, Nelson is also expected to hit the stage on both nights.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large police response in Grand Junction trailer court
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office responds to shooting
Debris from SpaceX's Crew-5 Dragon spotted from Colorado 4/27/23.
Lights and explosion in the sky spotted from Colorado Thursday morning explained
Orchard Avenue shut down Thursday night after three car crash
Orchard Avenue shut down Thursday night after three car crash
In this photo released Wednesday, July 13, 2022, by the Mesa County Sheriff's Office is Sandra...
Former Tina Peters ally Sandra Brown jailed
The act would delist gray wolves from the endangered species list.
Congresswoman Boebert’s ‘Trust the Science’ bill passes House committee

Latest News

Police say five people were fatally shot in a Cleveland, Texas home and police are searching...
Police: Man kills 5 in Texas after family complained about gunfire
Manhunt in Texas is underway for the gunman who killed five people after a noise complaint
Sheriff: Noise complaint leads to Texas rampage
The Stone of Destiny is seen during a welcome ceremony ahead of the coronation of Britain's...
Details revealed about King Charles III’s coronation service
Ana Angeles Leon, 25
Mother arrested for leaving children home alone to go to gym, police say