Congresswoman Boebert’s ‘Trust the Science’ bill passes House committee

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Congresswoman Lauren Boebert’s bill to delist the gray wolf population passed the House committee.

The Trust the Science Act passed the House committee with a 21-16 vote. The bill delisted gray wolves as being a part of the endangered species list.

Removing gray wolves from the endangered species list would give local governments more control over how to deal with the population. Currently the gray wolf population is untouchable-once a species is on the endangered list they don’t come off of it without the help of new laws.

County Commissioner, Cody Davis, said the gray wolf population is thriving and there is no need to keep the species on the endangered list.

“It [the bill] would force the federal government to delist basically use good science and do list the wolf here on the western slope, which would be a good thing for us, the wolf has fully recovered, and it doesn’t need to be listed.” Commissioner Davis said.

With gray wolves off the endangered species list, Mesa County would be able to mitigate the population however they would like, including using lethal force.

