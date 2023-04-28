Sunny and warmer weekend on the way

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Rain and snow from last night are long gone, and we’re turning sunny and much warmer into the weekend.

Next 24 Hours

While some light snow continued to fall around Monarch Pass and along the San Juan Mountains before sunrise this morning, it did not take long for sunny to mostly sunny skies to take over once again shortly after sunrise. Sunny to mostly sunny skies will continue across the Western Slope through the rest of the day, but temperatures will be a little cooler than the last couple of days, but that sunshine should keep things feeling pretty comfortable out there. We’ll see highs in the valleys mostly in the upper 50s and lower to middle 60s--around 5 to 8 degrees cooler than average. Mostly clear to clear skies continue tonight with lows in the middle to upper 30s.

Much Warmer Weekend

Sunshine will continue to linger around in an abundance around the Western Slope through the weekend as a ridge slides overhead. We’ll see sunny to mostly sunny skies both days with temperatures continuing to turn warmer. Most of the valleys will see highs in the lower to middle 70s on Saturday, then middle to upper 70s with potentially a couple of lower 80s popping up on Sunday. The warm-up continues into early next week as well, even as clouds start to increase once again.

Clouds Increase Again

As mentioned above, clouds will be on the increase once again across the Western Slope starting on Monday. We may see a few mountain showers Monday afternoon, but the rest of us should continue to stay dry and warm. Rain and snow becomes a little more widespread mostly over the higher elevations of the region through the middle of the week. We could see an increase in rain chances in the valleys sometime between Tuesday and Thursday, but for right now it looks like we’ll stay mostly dry while the higher elevations see increasing rain and snow chances as a cut-off low meanders around over southern California.

