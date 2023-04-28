Police: 87-year-old killed in Walmart parking lot after driver backs out of parking spot

Updated: 2 hours ago
RINCON, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - A woman has died in Georgia after she was hit by a car in a parking lot.

The Rincon Police Department reports that an elderly woman was killed in a Walmart parking lot after she was hit by a vehicle.

Police identified the victim as 87-year-old Beulah Miller. Authorities said a car was backing out of a parking space when she was hit.

The woman was struck at a low speed, but she did not survive her injuries, authorities said.

According to Rincon police, traffic investigators with the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office are handling the investigation.

A spokesperson for Walmart provided the following statement:

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident at our Rincon store. We’ll continue working closely with law enforcement as they investigate the incident, and we refer further questions to them.”

