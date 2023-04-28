Orchard Avenue shut down Thursday night after three car crash

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Orchard Avenue was shut down near 15 Road following a three car crash.

This afternoon, Mesa County Sheriff’s Deputies said they spotted a car on I-70 B near 30 Road that was reported stolen out of Montrose. Deputies tried to pull the car over, but the suspect took off.

Later, deputies responding to a three car crash near Orchard and 15 Road where they say they spotted the same suspect nearby. The suspect was then arrested, authorities report.

The suspect, as well as another person from one of the other cars involved in the crash were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police report.

More details will be released as law enforcement investigates.

