Large police presence at trailer park

By KJCT Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:41 PM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - There is a large police presence at a Grand Junction trailer park.

Police raced to a Grand Junction trailer court in the area of North Avenue 28 1/4 RD and 28 1/2 RD.

Our crew on scene reported several police cars and officers responding to the scene. Initial reports indicated several rounds of gunfire but we are waiting for officers to confirm, a reporter is on scene.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

