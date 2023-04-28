Large police presence at trailer park
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:41 PM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - There is a large police presence at a Grand Junction trailer park.
Police raced to a Grand Junction trailer court in the area of North Avenue 28 1/4 RD and 28 1/2 RD.
Our crew on scene reported several police cars and officers responding to the scene. Initial reports indicated several rounds of gunfire but we are waiting for officers to confirm, a reporter is on scene.
This is an ongoing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.