How victim services assist the community

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - April is national volunteer appreciation month, a time where people are recognized for their work by giving the gift of time to help others. Victim services at the Grand Junction Police Department relies solely on volunteers to assist victims of crime.

The job isn’t for the faint of heart. Many volunteers are meeting people on one of the worst days in their life. Volunteers say they need to be the brains for victims. They’re responsible for thinking of things they might need like medications, clothing, and meals. Volunteers focus on helping victims get through the initial 24-48 hours before they move to other resources in the community.

“When you’re a victim of a crime, you’re thinking with your hind brain, you’re not thinking with your logical brain,” said victim services coordinator for GJPD, Megan Weaver. “We’re just trying to be that calm presence. Sometimes we don’t say a lot and we don’t do a lot, but just be there and sit right next to them and just help them process minute by minute what they’ve experienced.”

When an officer arrives at a scene and a victim agrees to see victim services, a volunteer will respond to the scene to help.

Last year 34 volunteers dedicated 17 thousand hours of time to help their community. They go through an extensive review process including a background check, fingerprints, as well as attending a 6–8-week academy for training. GJPD holds that academy usually once a year. The most recent class of five graduated on April 10th.

For volunteer resources click here.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.