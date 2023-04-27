Rain and mountain snow returns tonight

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Most of the day today is dry, but rain and mountain snow returns to the region while we sleep tonight.

Timing

Sunny skies have settled in across the region late this morning, and we’ll continue to see sunshine with thin, high clouds across the Western Slope. We’ll start seeing some more of those puffy cumulus clouds again between 1 and 4 PM, while the first few rain or snow showers may start developing over the High Country near the Continental Divide. That rain and snow continues to spread across the higher elevations of mostly the northern half of the region through the rest of the evening, but most of the rain stays out of the valleys until the late evening and into the early overnight hours. Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose will likely start seeing some of that rain between 10 PM and midnight. Scattered areas of rain and mountain snow continue to move across the region through the overnight hours, then most of the rain and snow is gone before sunrise Friday morning. A few snow showers could still linger around the San Juan Mountains through around 7 or 8 AM, then skies start to clear out across the region again through the rest of the morning and into Friday afternoon.

Gusty Winds

Most of the day should be fine, but winds will start to pick up into the evening as clouds, rain, and snow start to increase around the region. Breezy to windy conditions continue as the rain and snow moves through overnight tonight, then those winds will start to calm down again at skies clear once again by late Friday morning. Most locations will see an occasional wind gust between 30 and 45 miles per hour, but a couple of gusts of 50+ miles per hour are also possible--particularly over some of the higher elevations. That could lead to some blowing snow that has the potential to reduce visibilities along those higher elevations.

Snowfall Amounts

While not as significant as the system earlier this week, locations across the High Country near the Continental Divide could see at least 2 to 4 inches of snow. That includes places like Aspen, Vail, and even atop the Grand Mesa. Smaller totals of between a trace to 1 or 2 inches of snow is possible just about elsewhere across the higher elevations. No snowfall accumulations are expected in the valleys, where temperatures will be much warmer.

The Weekend

Skies clear out pretty quickly once again on Friday morning, then we’ll continue to see sunny to mostly sunny skies with cooler temperatures through the rest of the day. Sunny to mostly sunny skies continue into Saturday and Sunday with highs eventually warming back into the middle and upper 70s by Sunday.

Next 24 Hours

Sunny to mostly sunny skies continue through the early afternoon, then clouds start to increase into the evening with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Rain and mountain snow becomes more widespread by around 10 PM and continues through shortly before sunrise Friday morning with lows in the middle to upper 30s and lower 40s. Skies clear out as rain and snow completely wraps up through Friday morning, but afternoon temperatures will only reach the upper 50s and lower 60s.

